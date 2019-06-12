School field resembles a ‘swimming pool’ after severe flooding in Market Rasen

Staff at De Aston School, in Market Rasen, say it is ‘business as usual’ after severe flooding yesterday (Tuesday).

The Market Rasen Mail spoke to Headteacher at the school, Simon Porter.

The flooded sports field at De Aston School. EMN-191206-103018001

Mr Porter said: “We experienced quite severe flooding on the main school field.

“I’ve spoken to fellow colleagues and we don’t think it (flooding) has been this bad since 2007.

“The car park was also flooded yesterday.

“The water on the main school field has probably reduced by about 70%.

“I would like to thank site staff who were extremely helpful yesterday and helped us keep students off the field.

“It is very much business as usual now.”

A post on the De Aston School Facebook page said the build up of surface water resembled a swimming pool.

The post read: “We’re crossing our fingers that our newly developed swimming pool isn’t a permanent fixture!”