Scawby arts and crafts exhibition helps hospice funds

Almost £6,000 has been raised for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice after the second annual art exhibition and sale proved to be a roaring success.

More than 400 individual pieces by local artists, photographers and crafters were on show at the sell-out event in Scawby Village Hall.

The Art Exhibition and Sale in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hopsice EMN-190425-105801001

Event organiser Peter Dennis, Lindsey Lodge Hospice fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our event, we’re delighted it was such a huge success!

“We’d also like to pay tribute to all of the talented artists who generously donated either 25 per cent, 50 per cent or 100 per cent of the proceeds of each of their sales in support of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“Every penny they’ve donated will go towards providing our specialist palliative care to the people of North Lincolnshire.”

In addition to the exhibition and sale, guests were able to bid in a silent auction for two paintings donated by renowned local artist Dennis Nash, as well as try their luck on a raffle to win a commissioned painting by this year’s featured artist Carol Hudson.

Peter Dennis added: “This event just gets bigger and better each year and has become a major event in the art calendar, giving local people a fantastic platform for sharing their work.”