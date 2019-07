There was fun in the sun at the annual Faldingworth School and Community scarecrow festival over the weekend.

This year’s theme was ‘Cheers for 30 Years’, with the scarecrows depicting people or events from the past three decades.

Faldingworth Scarecrow Festival

As well as the scarecrows there was plenty of entertainment to be had within the primary school as they held their summer fete on Saturday

Sunday saw open mic music sessions and a mini Olympics to help bring the event to a successful conclusion.

