Scandal, romance and intrigue at Caistor

The February screening at Caistor Community Cinema will be Downton Abbey.

As the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives - a royal visit from the King and Queen - scandal, romance and intrigue are unleashed, that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

The screening takes place in the town hall this Saturday, February 22.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the film starting at 7.30pm.

The Town Hall Bar and the refreshment kiosk will be open before the show and during the interval.

The film is rated PG, but the Community Cinema requires children under 12 should be accompanied.

Tickets (£4) from caistor communitycinema.org, Caistor Post Office or on the door.