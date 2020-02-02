Sally rewarded for dedication to village hall

A Ludford woman who has been at the helm of the village hall for a decade has been honoured for her inspirational leadership.

Sally Jacklin was a recipient in this year’s John Barker Trophy, which recognises the work of volunteers who give their time and effort to manage and maintain community buildings.

The nomination for the Inspirational Leadership category was made by Sally’s fellow committee members.

Sally said: “I was really surprised as they didn’t tell me about the nomination.

“I got the award, but it is really a team effort.

“We all work as a team and work to our individual strengths to get things done.”

To mark Village Halls Week, Sally and the committee hosted a village history sharing afternoon, inviting villagers to bring along items they may have.

Sally said: “People really got on board and we have some very interesting items.

“We are definitely going to do it again as some people have said they have things, but didn’t think they would be interesting enough - but they certainly would be.”