Runners race on through wet weather course

The annual Nettleton Lodge Shooting Ground charity day, raising funds for the Air Ambulance and LIVES, proved to be a somewhat soggy affair.

However, 82 runners still headed out on the Nettleton Lodge Challenge through Nettleton Woods, courtesy of the Forestry Commission, and Nettleton Lodge Caravan Park, on a re-routed 4.4-mile multi-terrain course.

Nettleton Lodge charity run and clay pigeon shoot EMN-190624-091633001

First male home was Gary Thomas, running for Wold Vets, in a time of 28 minutes 07 seconds, some three minutes ahead of Ian McBride in second place and Andy Pegg third.

First lady home was Sue Hobbins, also running for Wold Vets, in 36 minutes 18, followed by Lisa Foster and Barbara Brown in third.

The weather deterred some entrants for the 30-bird clay shoot, but after a shoot off for first place Ron Chipman with 25 + 4 beat Mark Jessop, 25 + 2, into second place.

Emma Crow, with 19, won the Ladies competition and Godfrey Lowe, with various dogs, won the Gundog classes.

Overall the day raised more than £2,300, which will be split between the charities.

