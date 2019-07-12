Roaring success for Rasen’s Lions group

Market Rasen Lions are going from strength to strength, with a number of new members joining over the past year, something the new president wants to see continue.

The official handover of the chain of office was carried out at a social barbecue at the home of the outgoing president Gary Eastburn and the new president didn’t have far to travel, as taking on the role is his wife Lis, who has served as the treasurer.

Zone chairman Ron Lyus attended the event and congratulated the group on their success.

Also present was town mayor John Matthews, who thanked the Lions for all they do in the town: “What you do in the town is outstanding. Thank you all.”