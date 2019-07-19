Ring the changes on Rasen parking

Residents in West Lindsey are being urged to register with RingGo for their cashless parking needs.

From Tuesday, July 23, phone parking across West Lindsey is changing from Parkmobile to RingGo.

Motorists that currently use Parkmobile and are not already registered with RingGo will need to provide their details to the new service.

They can do this either by downloading the RingGo app or online at www.RingGo.co.uk.

This can be done any time in the run up to the transfer.

Alternatively, residents can wait until the new service is live and call 01427 800 500 at the time they wish to park.

The change is being introduced to improve service to motorists, by providing access to the most widespread cashless parking solution across the UK. RingGo has 15 million registered motorists within its database and is offered in more than 450 towns and cities across the UK