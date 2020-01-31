Revised plans for North Kelsey as five-bed home is ditched

Fresh plans to build homes in North Kelsey have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

Applicant Mr A Denton has already been granted planning permission to build seven homes on land adjacent to Roebuck, off Brigg Road.

The plans were approved by West Lindsey District Council in 2018.

Now, Mr Denton has submitted a revised application over fears that the larger homes which have already been approved will not sell.

Mr Denton is now applying to build two smaller three bedroom properties to replace his plans for a five-bedroom home at the site.

Documentssubmitted to West Lindsey District Council state: “The applicant has been discussing the approved scheme with local agents and has some concerns with regards to the larger properties on the site.

“With the approval of seven properties virtually opposite this site for large houses, which do not appear to be selling, the applicant has concerns with regards to selling the three larger plots on this site.

“The local agents are advising that smaller three bedroom properties will sell better than the larger properties.

“In the interests of developing this site, the applicant has requested that we submit a planning application to remove plot three and replace this with two three-bedroom properties, similar to those approved on the adjoining site.

“We trust the council will look favourably upon this proposal as the developer believes this provides the housing that is needed and will sell locally, rather than the larger houses provisionally.”

The applicant has made the decision to incorporate four parking spaces for plot three of the development and remove a proposed single garage for the same plot.