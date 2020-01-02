Review of the Year: A look back at the top stories of 2019

From the good to the bad, we’ve trawled our archives to give you 2019’s most memorable moments.

Sadly, the year started with two fatalities. In January, a family tribute was released in memory of Binbrook teenager Alex Ross, who died following a crash on December 22. A second teenager, Sian Williams, also lost her life.

The scene in Market Rasen after a devastating blaze ripped through several buildings and flats.

At the time, Alex’s family described him as ‘an extremely talented musician’ who had a ‘brilliant future ahead of him’.

The month also saw long-awaited CCTV cameras installed at one of Market Rasen’s playgrounds.

The Mill Road site had previously been targeted by vandals - with rubbish bins damaged and deliberate fires started.

The news about CCTV was welcomed by West Lindsey District Council and Market Rasen Town Council.

An ATM was stolen from the wall of Co-op, in High Street, Caistor.

February saw the Caistor community come together in support of the post office after fraudsters scammed staff out of £1,700.

A hero post office cashier described how she grabbed a bundle of cash back from one of the suspected fraudsters and then fought to hold on to the money.

A donation page was set up shortly after the incident, with £1,285 being raised.

The month also saw another devastating crash in which two teenagers died on the Osgodby Top Road/A46, Caistor Road junction, just outside Market Rasen.

Staff at Caistor Post Office were rocked by a scammer who stole �1,700.

Three other teenagers were seriously injured in the crash.

In March, residents backed calls to improve road safety outside De Aston School.

Market Rasen Mayor Councillor John Matthews described the situation as ‘dangerous’ and ‘horrendous’.

March also saw a new group set up in Caistor - with a mission of helping reduce the town’s carbon footprint.

De Aston School's field was transformed into an outdoor pool after heavy rainfall in June.

The aim of the GO2 Group is to help everyone in the town and the surrounding area to live their lives in a more sustainable way.

The following month saw Caistor hit the headlines again.

An ATM was stolen from the Co-op store, in High Street, during an early hours ram raid.

The ATM was later found by officers in an abandoned 4x4 on the A46.

In May, the community pulled together with ‘overwhelming’ acts of kindness to get Mattu’s Premier Store re-opened after a devastating blaze.

Fire engulfed the Union Street building, home to Mattu’s and the Colebrook School of Dance, along with several residential flats.

Work is on track at the Market Rasen Leisure Centre.

Work also began on Market Rasen’s new £6.3m leisure centre. The dry leisure centre is due to open in late spring 2020.

The month also saw Councillor John Matthews unanimously re-elected as town mayor for the sixth consecutive year - with Coun Steve Bunney re-elected to serve as deputy mayor.

In June, Lincolnshire was hit by heavy flooding. De Aston School’s field was transformed into an outdoor pool.

The month also saw Caistor farmer Rob Turner named Lincolnshire County Council’s ‘Citizen of the Year’.

July saw a Caistor family return home from their holidays to find their beloved cat Fergie with a gunshot wound.

Fergie’s owners Paul and Sam found him covered in blood and after an x-ray and treatment at a veterinary practice a pellet was discovered in his abdomen. At the time, a JustGiving page was set up to help raise £1,000 to pay for Fergie’s operation.

In the same month, Market Rasen Town Council announced plans to set up a community speed watch group in an effort to combat speeding problems in the town - especially outside De Aston School, on Willingham Road.

At the time, councillors described the parking outside the school as ‘dangerous’ and ‘horrendous’.

The following month, multi-platinum selling artist Craig David wowed the crowd at Market Rasen Racecourse.

More than 7,000 people enjoyed the post racing concert, part of the Jockey Club Live season of music.

August also saw students from schools in Caistor and Market Rasen collect their GCSE and A-Level results.

In September, councillors reassured residents there were no planned job losses as part of a plan to relocate West Lindsey District Council’s Market Rasen waste depot.

The council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee gave unanimous, cross-party support, to close bin lorry and street cleaning depots in Market Rasen and Gainsborough, and build a new centre in the Hemswell/Caenby Corner area.

Sadly, the month also saw a number of sheep and cattle perish in a barn fire at Middle Rasen.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the fire was believed to have been caused by an ember from a nearby bonfire which had landed in straw bales a few days before.

In October, the Environment Agency came under fire as a Bishopbridge resident claimed that constant flooding was due to a ‘complete lack of maintenance’ on a stretch of the River Rase.

But thanks to the Rasen Mail, the resident and EA representatives managed to get together and discuss a way to tackle the problem going forward.

The same month, a new counselling service and nurture group launched in Wragby in an effort to provide vital support for isolated communities.

In November, crowds gathered in Market Rasen and Caistor to pay their respects on Remembrance Day.

Market Rasen Band were joined by members of the City of Hull Band to lead the parade from the market place to the cenotaph.

A Market Rasen couple thanked the local community for their support after floods devastated their home.

As soon as people heard of the couple’s plight, help started to arrive - in the form of local residents and Market Rasen Action Group.

Throughout November and December, there has been an ongoing flooding saga on the A46 at Holton le Moor.

Initially, the county council and Environment Agency denied responsibility for the surface water flooding but after an investigation carried out by Network Rail and the county council, the cause of the flooding has been solved - but major works are needed to prevent repeat flooding.

The road outside De Aston

All smiles as two pupils picked up their GCSE results at Caistor Grammar School

A parade featuring Army Cadets and Air Cadets marched through the centre of Rasen on Remembrance Day.

Yvonne Horrocks, left, and Julie Lambie from MRAG at the entrance to the Willingham Road house which flooded