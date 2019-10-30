Resident’s flooding anger

An angry Bishopbridge resident has pointed the finger of blame at the Environment Agency after the River Rase flooded for the fourth time this year last weekend.

Julian Anyan told the Rasen Mail that particularly heavy rain on Saturday flooded roads and several fields.

It is understood that several properties in the area were flooded earlier this year.

Mr Anyan claims the flooding is caused by ‘a complete lack of maintenance’ by the Environment Agency on a stretch of the River Rase.

He says that has led to the river being ‘completely overgrown’ with vegetation and silt.

He pointed out the latest flooding led to ‘treacherous’ driving conditions on the busy A631.

The Environment Agency rejected Mr Anyan’s claims and insisted it did carry out regular maintenance.

The Agency added it was unlikely funding would be available for the Bishopbridge area because of the isolated location and number of properties that would benefit.

Mr Anyan said: “This is the fourth time the River Rase has flooded this year.

“The problem stems from heavy rain and a complete lack of maintenance by the Environment Agency for the last 10 years on the stretch of the River Rase between Bishopbridge and Harlem lock.

“That has resulted in the river being completely overgrown with invasive trees, reeds and silt.”

Lincolnshire Police advised drivers to avoid the area last Saturday amid fears vehicles could get stuck in standing water.

The force’s Control Room tweeted: “The A631 at Bishopbridge (near Market Rasen) is now reported to be impassable.

“There are already some flood warning signs out so please do not attempt to get through it (the water) as you may get stuck.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Around 30mm of rain fell over the weekend.

“This made it the third time in a month that the county has experienced heavy rainfall, and the ground and watercourses are saturated.

“This means the River Rase, like other rivers across the area, is quite full and when there is so much water in the system, some water can spill onto the road and low-lying land.

“We do carry out regular maintenance on the River Rase to reduce the risk of flooding.

“We have not had any reports of properties flooded in the area this month.

“But we know the effect flooding can have on people’s lives so we also offer help, support and advice so that individual homeowners in isolated areas can take steps to help protect their homes.”

• Residents are reminded that they can sign up for flood alerts and warnings by visiting www.gov.uk/flood or calling 0345 988 1188.

The lead agency for flooding is Lincolnshire County Council who confirmed residents can report any problems with surface water on roads to them.