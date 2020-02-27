Request for access to be denied to Rasen on street ‘drug dealing’ site.

A proposal to cordon off an area of Market Rasen believed to be used for drug dealing is being made by the town council.

Residents in the Mill Street area of the town have expressed concern over a throughway to White Hart Court.

The area sits between the gym and the electricity substation in Mill Street, as an open ended lean-to joining the two buildings.

In the past, this has been used as a driveway for a car.

It is also an area that has, over the years, attracted a large amount of waste.

It has had to be cleared on a number of occasions by the district authority.

West Lindsey ward representative and town councillor, Stephen Bunney brought the residents concerns to this month’s town council.

Coun Bunney said: “Residents are concerned that it is an area used, they believe, for drug dealing and also there is a lot of waste stuff being dumped there.

“I have been approached to see whether we can get that cordoned off so people can’t even go through.”

Coun Bunney confirmed the area was not an official right of way between Mill Street and White Hart Court.

He believes it is an area where ownership is a ‘little bit vague’.

Coun Bunney continued: “I am wondering whether the town council would be prepared to write to West Lindsey pointing out the nuisance of the through way.

“I think the town council needs to discuss it and whether we could ask for that (area)to be fenced off to help stop people parking cars there and trading.”

Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth said: “Last year, we had a meeting with West Lindsey and the electric board about that building so they do know about it.”

However, Coun Bunney was keen not to look back but to look at what needs to be done now.

He continued: “ The past is there, but what residents are really asking is what can we do about it and I said I would bring it to the council meeting .

“I am happy to support the application to get it fenced off if the town council is in agreement.”

The motion was passed and the town clerk will contact West Lindsey.

• Helping to clear up unsightly areas of Market Rasen is high on the council’s agenda.

Working in partnership with Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) another town tidy up has been organised for next month.

This will be held next Sunday, March 8, from 10am to noon and anyone wishing to take part is asked to meet in the market place.