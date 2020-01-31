Repair cafe first at Caistor’s monthly fill up shop

Caistor Go2 group’s monthly fill-your-own-tubs shop is back this weekend with an added extra – a repair cafe.

This Saturday, February 1, will see the town’s environmental group host its fifth pop-up shop and each time they welcome new customers, along with their, now, regulars.

The shop offers organic, ethically sourced wholefoods that can be weighed out in customers own tubs and jars, meaning there is no extra packaging to take home.

There are spare jars to use, however, if needed.

There will also be a wide range of dried fruits, nuts, seeds, pulses, oats, flours, pasta, rice, spices and herbs, as well as tins of organic produce.

Go 2 member, Maura Cook said: “Our most popular item is the now-infamous Bombay Mix, which some customers have started taking away in 1kg tubs.

“This month we are adding a few exciting extras to our shop.

“Local artisan bakery Beckhill Bakery will be selling fresh bread and pastries, all made with organic flours. “

Maura said they are always looking for extra events too.

She continued: “In November, we combined the shop with a clothes swap, which gave people the chance to swap some clothes and find a new wardrobe without having to leave Caistor, or buy anything new.

“It was really successful and we will be holding another one in the spring, for people to look for sunnier-days clothes.

“This time round, we are proud to present Caistor’s first Repair Cafe.

“Over the last few years, this environmentally-friendly enterprise has been keeping more items out of landfill and boosting community spirit.

“So if anyone has something in their house that’s been broken for a while – a backpack, a guitar, a juicer, a bike – bring it along to our Repair Cafe and we might have someone waiting who can fix it!”

The Fill-Your-Own-Tub shop and Repair Cafe will be open from 10am to 2pm at Caistor Methodist Church.

Hot drinks, cakes and bakes will be on sale too and from noon to 1pm there will also be a pay-as-you-feel vegetarian lunch available.