Renewed appeal following death of Caistor collision victim

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a collision at Audleby Top, Caistor on December 13, following the death of the victim, Vitalij Valiuk, in hospital on the evening of December 24.

At around 9pm on December 13, police received a report of a collision involving a Skoda Octavia and a pedestrian.

Police issued an appeal to trace the family of the pedestrian who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They managed to trace the family, enabling them to identify the man as Vitalij Valiuk.

Police are now continuing to try and trace the driver of a small silver car who they believe may have witnessed this collision.

Anyone who can help with their enquiries can contact them in one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting ref 442 of December 13

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting ref 442 of December 13 in the Subject line;

Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

Original appeal from the police:

We are urgently appealing for help to trace the family or friends of Vitalij Valiuk.

We believe Mr Valiuk, whose date of birth may be 27/3/1983, was involved in road traffic collision in Caistor on Friday 13 December.

Officers attended the collision involving a pedestrian (Mr Valiuk) and a Skoda Octavia in Audley Top at around 9pm. The driver of the Skoda was not injured.

Mr Valiuk suffered serious injuries and we are urgently trying to locate his next of kin.

Enquiries show that the man we believe to be Mr Valiuk got on to a bus in Lincoln at 10.45am on December 13. He travelled to Caistor and was last seen in the White Hart pub at around 4.25pm.

He is described as white male aged, and he was wearing dark clothing/joggers. He has short dark hair and when in the pub he had a dark back pack. Mr Valiuk no longer had his backpack when he was involved in the collision.

We believe he lived in the Thesiger Street area of Lincoln but he may have links to Boston and Spalding.

Detective Sergeant Alison Bowley, from the serious collisions unit, said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out to try and identify this man who has suffered serious injuries in a collision. He had a bank card on him in the name of Vitalij Valiuk.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may know Vitalij Valiuk as this may help us find his family. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the bus from Lincoln to Caistor on Friday 13 December, anyone who believes they may have seen him on the bus or in Caistor and anyone who may have come across his backpack.”

Reference: 442 of December 13