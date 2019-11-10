Remembrance in Market Rasen and Caistor

Crowds are expected to turn out for Remembrance events in Caistor and Market Rasen this morning.

At Market Rasen, the Remembrance Parade will gather in the Market Place at around 10.30am, following the Annual Service of Remembrance in St Thomas’s Church, which starts at 9.30am.

Led by the town band, the parade will makes its way along Queen Street and down Union Street to the War Memorial in Chapel Street.

There will be a short service at the memorial, with the laying of wreaths.

The British Legion Branch will also meet at Market Rasen war memorial on Monday, November 11, to hold the Two-Minute Silence at 11am.

At Caistor, the parade will form up in the market place at 9.45am, with the service of Remembrance starting in the parish church at 10.15am.

The service will end in time for people to make their way up to the town war memorial for wreath laying and the two-minute silence at 11am.