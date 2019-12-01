Re-submission of plans to transform Rasen building

Plans to transform a former halfway house into a home have been re-submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

The plans, submitted by Adam Gray, hope to see 1 Lynton House, in John Street, Market Rasen, turned into a home.

In September, Mr Gray applied for a change of use from C2 (residential institution) to C3 (dwelling house).

In October, Mr Gray made the difficult decision to withdraw the application due to issues with the removal of the lease from the title deed.

In correspondence with WLDC, Mr Gray said: “As there is no procedure for delaying the planning decision we are going to have to withdraw the application as we do not wish to be liable for the Community Infrastructure Levy when there is a chance that we will be unable to complete the purchase of Lynton House.

“We are still very keen to purchase the property and hopefully we will be able to re-apply in weeks rather than months.”

Now, Mr Gray has re- submitted the plans to the district council for approval.

Lynton House was built around the turn of the last century and over the years, it has served as a bed and breakfast, and a halfway house.

In documents submitted to WLDC, Mr Gray states: “From 2006, Lynton House operated as a halfway house for those needing intensive supported care and those living independently in their own home.

“Run by Mental Health Matters, they provided 24-hour support for up to seven individuals until they lost their funding in 2015.

“More laterally the house and grounds have lain empty while Walters Estate Agents of Market Rasen marketed it for sale.

“During this period there was little interest.

“The asking price was reduced on a number of occasions until we had an offer accepted in April 2019.”

The plans have been welcomed by Deputy Mayor and Town Councillor Stephen Bunney.

In a statement to WLDC, Councillor Bunney said: “It will be good to see this long term empty property once again occupied as a family dwelling.”