Rasen vicar heading to new benefice posting

After five years at Market Rasen Parish Church, Rector Steve Johnson is set for pastures new.

The Rev Johnson, who was appointed Priest in Charge of St Thomas’s Church and the Market Rasen Group in September 2014, later becoming Rector, has been appointed Team Rector of the benefice of Gainsborough & Morton.

In March 2017, he became Rural Dean for the West Wold Group.

The Rev Johnson’s final service will be on September 29 and he will officially resign his posts on October 28.

The Rev Johnson said: “The time here has gone very quickly.

“I am delighted with my new role in Gainsborough and Morton and am looking forward to getting to know the people in the parishes, as together we discover God’s calling.”

Originating from Alsager, near Stoke-on-Trent, his background is in secondary education, beginning his teaching career as a Physics teacher.

He spent 16 years in senior leadership positions, including that of Headteacher, as an OFSTED inspector and also as a School Improvement Partner before moving to Lincolnshire to take up the position of Headteacher in a secondary school in 2009.

He was ordained Priest in Stoke Minster in 2006.

Following time spent in North Staffordshire, in January 2013 he was appointed as Community Chaplain in Louth in a stipendary role.

The licensing service for the Rev Johnson’s new post will take place at 7pm on Tuesday October 29 in All Saints Church in Gainsborough, with the Bishop of Grimsby and Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey officiating.