Rasen students pay their respects at war graves

Ahead of Remembrance Day, students from Market Rasen De Aston School paid their own tributes to the fallen.

Two students from each of the year groups met up with representatives from the Tealby & Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion to lay poppy crosses on the war graves in the town’s cemetery.

De Aston students joined members of the Tealby and Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion at the war graves in Market Rasen cemetery EMN-191011-135007001

The school has taken over tending the graves and make regular visits to them.

Teacher Neil Huddlestone said: “It was an initiative set up last year as part of the centenary commemorations.

“The students have really got on board with it.

“It is a way for them to show respect for those who laid down their lives.”

Students from De Aston laid poppy crosses at each of the town cemetery's war graves EMN-191011-135021001