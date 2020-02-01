Rasen students give report on Indian adventure

Students from Market Rasen’s De Aston spoke at the recent meeting of the town’s Rotary Club about their World Challenge adventure.

Mark Bedford, Mollie Newsham, Eleanor Hooton and Bethany Bird, along with teacher Chris Higgins were among those who made the trip to India in 2019.

They gave a first hand account of how, after two days training in the Lake District, the party set off for India and the Himalayas.

The trip lasted for 23 days and included a planned five days trekking in the Himalayas, although this was cut short when the tour leader fell off a mountain path pushed by a mule.

They spent four days working in a school, decorating classrooms for the benefit of the Indian school pupils; they also bought a present for each pupil.

The group then enjoyed four days of rest and relaxation, followed by a trip to the Golden Triangle, including a visit to the Golden Temple and the Taj Mahal.

Each student had to raise £3,200 to take part in the trip and the raising of their own costs was an education in itself, needing ingenuity, drive and dedication.

The Rotary club had been pleased to make two donations to the students, too.