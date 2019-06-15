Rasen store helping group grow activities

A new initiative by a Caistor care home has been given a helping hand by a Market Rasen business.

The town’s Tesco store has providing essential tools to help the Greenacres Residents Activities committee get planting and growing.

Tesco’s Katie Hubbert was pleased to hand over gardening items and seeds to committee members Diane Clark, Jill Appleyard and Angie Shepherd, together with home owner Alan Shepherdson.

And Katie knows only too well how hard the committee works on behalf of the residents, as her grandma is cared for at the Grimsby Road home.

Katie said: “I am really pleased Tesco can support the committee in this way, as I really wanted to help them

“My grandma moved there in September last year and she loves it.

“If we (Tesco) can get a partnership going with them, then it will be really good.

“It feels really good to help them.”

Greenacres owner, Alan Shepherdson says the committee is ‘one of the best things’ he has set up at the home.

He added: The committee does a lot of work to help provide extra things for residents to do, it is all working very well.”

To raise money for more activities, the home will be holding a table top sale on August 10; to book a table call 01472 851989.