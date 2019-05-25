Rasen Station group are the ‘champions’

Following the online vote, and at Lincolnshire Co-op’s environment forum, Market Rasen Station Adoption group has been selected as a Community Champion’ for the Environment quarter, which runs from June-September this year.

Money is raised through people shopping with Lincolnshire Co-op and using their dividend card, as well as in store fund-raising and the carrier bag levy.

During the three-month period, the group could raise between £1,000 and £5,000.

Market Rasen Station Adoption group spokesman Martin Barnard said: “We are delighted to have been selected.

“Our plan for any money raised is to provide the best flower displays to-date throughout the whole of next year, including an extension of our wildlife areas.”

Recently, the group of award-winning volunteers have been able to invest £500 of the money donated by their generous sponsors to plant up this year’s display.

Find out by visiting the Market Rasen Station Adoption Group website .