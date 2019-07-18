Rasen set to celebrate Peace Day centenary

Two days of events in Market Rasen this week will mark 100 years since Peace Day was celebrated in the town.

In 1919, July 19 was a bank holiday to allow people across the nation to celebrate the end of the Great War.

Peace Day poster EMN-191007-132212001

In Market Rasen, there were church services to give thanks for the safe return of many and the remembrance of those who had died, with ex-servicemen laying wreaths of laurels on the graves and doorsteps of their fallen comrades.

There was a procession thorough the town and a host of competitions and events.

The children enjoyed high tea, film and dance displays, and everyone took part in the sport events, ate food and had fireworks to end the day.

One hundred years on, this Friday, July 19, at 10.45am there will be a Service of Remembrance at the town cemetery in Legsby Road.

Local school pupils, ex-servicemen and members of the Rase Heritage Society will be laying wreaths on the Commonwealth War graves.

The following day, Saturday July 20, there will be events to celebrate the centenary of Peace Day.

In the Festivall Hall, there will be a model railway, art show, music and WWI exhibitions.

Over at the Old Police Station, there will be the WWI Heroines of the Homefront display, together with re-enactments of 1919 petty sessions at 10.45am.

Artefacts and a WWI display will be in St Thomas’s church room, with a Peace Day tree and display around the memorial in the church.

There will also be children’s activities in the library during the morning and the opportunity to see the heritage room at the railway station.

The Methodist Chapel and Holy Rood Catholic Church will also be open to view memorials.

For more information visit www.Raseheritage.org.uk