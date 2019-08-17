Rasen’s ‘golden’ station on award shortlist

Market Rasen Station Adoption volunteers are making their mark once more as the station is in the running for another top award.

Following a judge’s visit, the station has achieved a gold banding in the Community Rail Awards and is also shortlisted in the ‘It’s Your Station’ category for a further award.

The awards are run by The Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) to celebrate the important and often unsung work carried out by community rail volunteers, partnerships, station friends, and community groups.

Market Rasen Station Adoption Group (MRSAG) volunteer Martin Barnard said: “We are delighted to have been nominated and thank Many thanks all our sponsors and supporters that made this possible.”

The group knows the hard work they do in keeping the station looking ‘blooming’ marvellous is appreciated by residents and visitors alike.

Martin said: “Our passengers are lovely.

“Spotting one of our volunteers on the platform, a passenger spontaneously handed him a £5 donation towards our activities.”

The group of volunteers was also among 150 other volunteers who enjoyed a day out at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, arranged by East Midlands Trains as a thank you for the support of their Station Adopters during the EMT era.

The volunteers will have to wait until the gala dinner and presentation evening at Telford in October to find out if they are an award winner.

Meanwhile, the regular work continues at the station to keep it looking at it its best.

To find out more about MRSAG, visit their website at community.lincolnshire.gov.uk/marketrasenstation adoptiongroup