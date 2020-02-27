Rasen’s ‘chatty bench’ in place

A bench in Market Rasen’s market place has been dedicated as a ‘chatty bench’.

A sign has been placed on the bench which reads: “Happy to Chat Bench - sit here if you don’t mind stopping to say hello”.

The idea was brought to the town council in December by Rasen resident Peter Harrold.

Mr Harrold said: “Chatty Benches was started by a lady in Wales last year, after an elderly man sat for 40 minutes in a busy city centre park - alone and ignored.

“I suggested this idea to the Town Council using an existing bench on the market place; there are three, leaving two for those that prefer to be alone. They agreed it was a good idea. I am not on the council, but I offered to pay for the sign and fix it on.

“It’s good to talk whatever your view; it is nice to do something positive for our lovely town. Together, despite its faults, we can make it a better place to live in.”