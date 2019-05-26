Rasen Rotarians take time to reflect at memorial

Market Rasen Rotarians took time to reflect as they were given a guided tour of the International Bomber Command Centre at Lincoln.

Very professionally welcomed by Kelly Jestin, the Centre Manager, and by Jean Massey, business support staff member and a volunteer guide, the party of members, wives and partners was split into two groups and spent an informative two hours at the centre.

Remembrance, Reconciliation and Recognition

Outside, they heard about the development of the site, and the very successful opening day, held in the period of last year’s Beast from the East.

Centre staff were thrilled by the number of volunteers,from individual gardeners to free use of the Environment Agency staff and equipment, to complete the preparation.

The tour started viewing the artificial horizon statue, made from Ancaster Stone (as was the Cathedral), and crafted by stone masons from the Cathedral and supported by Lincoln University.

The Lottery Heritage Fund and the Government Libor fund, as well as many private individuals and organisations, helped fund the centre.

Rotary President Neil Taylor, Kelly Jestin, Jean Massey and Ron Myland.

The International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) has been created to provide a world-class facility to serve as a point for recognition, remembrance and reconciliation for Bomber Command.

The visitors toured the Peace Gardens, walked the Ribbon of Remembrance, saw all the walls of names, showing every individual who lost their lives in Bomber Command in World War 2.

The centrepiece spire is the world’s tallest war memorial at 31 metres; the same height as the span of a Lancaster’s wings.

Following the outside tour, there was time to view the Chadwick Centre, with film presentations and interactive displays.

Rotarian David Mason said: “A really thought provoking and humbling visit, recognizing the bravery of all; more humbling, when you remember that all the aircrew in Bomber command, were volunteers and volunteers from 60 different countries.”