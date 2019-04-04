Rasen Rotarians host Lincolnshire dinner for ShelterBox funds

Market Rasen Rotarians held their 12th annual Lincolnshire dinner evening at the town’s golf club.

On the menu for the Rotarians and their guests was roast beef, with plenty of chatter and fun along the way.

Cynthia Golland and Cheryle Berry MBE sporting identical handbags made from drink can ring pulls. EMN-190204-082614001

The local Rotarians were joined by District Governor Cheryle Berry MBE, from Clay Cross, and several Rotarian guests from other parts of the district. The town mayor and his deputy also enjoyed the evening, hosted by president Neil Taylor.

The evening was raising money for the ShelterBox charity and funds were increased by £520 from the profit from the night.

A total of £800 was paid to the charity - just in time, as the same weekend the news reported massive flooding in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, which will quickly use up the ShelterBoxes in store.

Rtn Hugh Nott was the evening’s organiser, with Rtn Bob Winter running the money spinning ‘Heads and Tails’ game and auctioning some kindly donated prizes, including a round of golf for four at the Market Rasen course and a fish supper for two, courtesy of the catering and stewarding staff at the club.

A raffle raised a further £200 towards the total, thanks to many donated prizes.

The star of the evening was a return visit by last year’s speaker, Chrissie Chapman, who developed last year’s theme by talking about ‘Votes for Women, Lincolnshire style’, a talk well received by all present.

The dinner ended with the Toast to Rotary and to Peace, the World Over.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the work of Rotary, can contact the club’s Membership Services. Call Ron on 01673 842663.