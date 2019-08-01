Rasen Rotarians hear how Rock is changing lives

Market Rasen Rotarians heard how a charity was born out of a personal need but now helps many.

Pam Hodge is the CEO of the Rock Foundation and this week the charity will officially open its residential site in the former Fleece Inn at Caistor.

It was 10 years ago, Pam realised, having a disabled child, there was little Government or local council support for children once they reached the age of independence.

As there was limited help or assistance for these young adults, Pam decided to start the Rock Foundation.

From small beginnings, the foundation has grown and, from its main Grimsby base, currently works with 90 people of all ages with disabilities.

They learn to cook, clean and do basic laundry to help look after themselves.

There are also special classes in woodworking, IT, drama, sewing, furniture and furnishing repair.

Many elderly parents are very concerned about what will happen when they themselves are no longer able to provide care and assistance for their child.

To help in this area the Rock Foundation realised that there was a need for more residential accommodation, and it was fortunate that the old Fleece Pub and grounds at Caistor, recently used as the Montessori School, become available.

With a considerable fundraising effort, this site was eventually obtained and is now in the process of being converted into support housing.

It is expected that the first residential places will be available towards the end of this year, but the site will officially open this Friday, August 2.

Rotarian David Mason said: “We were amazed by the vision one person had and has now turned into such a valuable community asset in just a few short years.

“Please support Rock by visiting the tea room at the Caistor site, buying their goods, offering help as a volunteer, talking about them and donating to them.”