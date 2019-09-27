Rasen rotarian returns for inspiring talk

Chris Dowse, a member of the Rotary Club of Crieff, was the speaker at last week’s Rotary meeting in Market Rasen.

For many years, Chris was estate manager at Sutton Estates, Stainton le Vale, and was instrumental in setting up the Open Farm Sunday event that Rotary continues to support each year.

Following retirement Chris and his wife, also Chris, moved up to Scotland.

Just before he left Lincolnshire, Chris was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was successfully treated in Lincoln.

Last year, Chris decided to raise money and awareness of both prostate cancer and the Polio Campaign supported by Rotary, so he took on the South West Coastal Path, England’s longest waymarked long-distance footpath – 630 miles from Minehead in Somerset to Poole, Dorset.

The walk took two months and to attract attention - and to help wife Chris keep an eye on him - he carried a group of coloured helium balloons.

By the time he completed the journey, he was becoming quite well known and possibly even a local attraction!

Rotary members enjoyed hearing of his exploits along the way.

In recognition of his efforts, Chris was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship award by the Crieff Club.