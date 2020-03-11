Rasen reaction to Coronavirus awareness

‘Don’t panic buy’ - that is the message from Lincolnshire Co-op as the county sees its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Residents in Market Rasen say they are struggling to buy items such as hand wash, hand sanitiser and toilet roll at the town’s Tesco store.

The Co-op has attempted to stave off ‘panic buying’ by restricting the purchase of certain products to three items per person.

Public Health England has confirmed one case of coronavirus in Lincolnshire - a patient who had recently returned from Italy.

The Co-op products facing restrictions are: tissues, toilet roll, kitchen roll, hand sanitiser, antibacterial soap, antibacterial handwash and surface wipes.

A Lincolnshire Co-op spokesman said: “We’re following the lead of our buying group and introducing restrictions on certain products.

“As yet, we haven’t seen issues with panic-buying in our stores but this will ensure we can continue to supply these products to as many of our customers as possible.

“We’d also ask people to be responsible and consider others while shopping.”

And the town’s Mattu’s Premier Stores has not noticed a change in shoppers’ purchasing habits either.

Jinny Mattu, who works at the shop, said: “There have been no crazy purchases, there’s been no stockpiling.

“We’ve just got what we normally have.

“I don’t think anyone’s that worried about it just yet.”

At the time of going to press, Tesco had not responded to the Rasen Mail’s request for a comment 0n reports shoppers were struggling to buy certain items.

Resident Judith Randall said she was not panic buying but stocking up her cupboards a little more than usual to prepare for the possibility of having to self-isolate.

And she said she was practising thorough hand washing, including using a nail brush, and avoiding hand to face contact while out and about.

Ms Randall said: “If and when it is here in Rasen, I think people will be more likely to avoid mixing in groups unless unavoidable.”

Pete Smith said everything in Rasen was ‘normal’ and shops were ‘operating as usual’.

He said there had been ‘no panic buying’ in the town.

But Fee Berry, who has an immuno-suppressed son, said: “It’s a bit odd speaking to people around the world who are taking this seriously on behalf of the elderly and immune suppressed, who are more at risk from this virus which is not just like flu, and then seeing people in the local area still planning events, fairs, and other gatherings where a lot of people will be in an enclosed space.”

Like the Co-op, other organisations are being vigilant too, with West Lindsey District Council encouraging staff and customers to follow good personal hygiene practices.

A WLDC spokesman said: “We are asking people to follow government advice and to let their line manager know if there are any concerns.

“NHS posters have gone up around the building advising both staff and customers to follow good personal hygiene practices.

A WLDC spokesman said: “We are asking people to follow government advice and to let their line manager know if there are any concerns.

“NHS posters have gone up around the building advising both staff and customers to wash their hands thoroughly and use the hand sanitisers available.”

Market Rasen Surgery is advising patients who are worried about the coronavirus to visit the NHS 111 web page for the latest information.

A statement on the surgery website said: “If you are worried about the coronavirus (COVID-19) please visit the NHS 111 page for the latest up to date information at https://111.nhs.uk/ .

“If you think you may have coronavirus, please contact the NHS 111 service in the first instance by ringing 111 from any phone for further advice.”

Staff and students at Caistor Yarborough Academy returned to school this week after being told to self isolate following a half-term skiing trip to Northern Italy, near to a coronavirus epicentre.

Market Rasen’s De Aston School also had a half-term ski trip to Northern Italy, but the school said the group was ‘not in a high risk area’ and self-isolation was not necessary.

Public Health England last week said it was contacting people who had been in contact with the Lincolnshire patient.

No details have been released of where exactly in Lincolnshire the case has been identified.

Public Health England East Midlands centre director, Dr Fu-Meng Khaw said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The case is a resident of Lincolnshire and recently returned from Italy.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

“This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

And Lincolnshire County Council says it is doing everything it can to help stop the virus spreading.

LCC Public Health director, Derek Ward said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lincolnshire are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.”