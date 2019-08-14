Rasen Racecourse: the show will go on!

Thousands of people are set to descend on Market Rasen this weekend to see Craig David perform at the racecourse - the same day as East Midlands Trains go on strike.

The combination of the two events on Saturday (August 17) could lead to disruption throughout the town, and residents are already concerned about litter after the ‘nightmare’ mess following Ladies Day in July.

But officials at Market Rasen Racecourse are confident the race meeting, and the concert from multi platinum-selling artist Craig David, will go ahead without any major problems.

Market Rasen Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “Our research tells us that fewer than five per cent of our visitors arrive or leave the town by train, so any disruption on the railways is likely to have a minimal impact.

“As with any major meeting at the racecourse we urge people travelling to Market Rasen to leave as much as time as they can so that they are not inconvenienced by any queues. The first race is off at 5pm, with gates open two hours before.

“The racecourse is also working with Dents Coaches to provide transport from both Lincoln and Grimsby.

“Visitors should also note that delays can be expected when leaving the racecourse car park after the event, with the concert ending at approximately 10pm.

“The racecourse is very much aware of its place within the community in Market Rasen.

“After every race meeting members of the team at the racecourse clear up Legsby Road to ensure that any rubbish which may have been discarded is picked up promptly.

“They will be doing so again on Sunday morning, the day after the raceday.”

But resident Tracey Lane described the rubbish left in town after the last race day as a ‘nightmare’ - and she even found a suspected drugs package.

Ms Lane said : “The last race day was a nightmare.

“The following day I went up Legsby Road and the cemetery to collect rubbish from race day.

“I collected loads. Bottles, glass etc.

“That was bad enough and totally disrespectful... finding items that had been thrown in the cemetery.

“On the grass verge nearer the racecourse I found a packet of white stuff. There was still a fair amount of powder in it.

“I reported it to the police who were round mine within half an hour to collect and dispose of it.”