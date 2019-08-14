Rasen Racecourse: the show will go on!

Pop star Craig David to play Racecourse the same day as East Midlands Trains go on strike, but organisers say...

The combination of the two events on Saturday (August 17) could lead to disruption throughout the town, and residents are already concerned about litter after the ‘nightmare’ mess following Ladies Day in July.

Rasen Races

But officials at Market Rasen Racecourse are confident the race meeting, and the concert from multi platinum-selling artist Craig David, will go ahead without any major problems.

Market Rasen Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “Our research tells us that fewer than five per cent of our visitors arrive or leave the town by train, so any disruption on the railways is likely to have a minimal impact.

“As with any major meeting at the racecourse we urge people travelling to Market Rasen to leave as much as time as they can so that they are not inconvenienced by any queues. The first race is off at 5pm, with gates open two hours before.

“The racecourse is also working with Dents Coaches to provide transport from both Lincoln and Grimsby.

“Visitors should also note that delays can be expected when leaving the racecourse car park after the event, with the concert ending at approximately 10pm.

“The racecourse is very much aware of its place within the community in Market Rasen.

“After every race meeting members of the team at the racecourse clear up Legsby Road to ensure that any rubbish which may have been discarded is picked up promptly.

“They will be doing so again on Sunday morning, the day after the raceday.”

But resident Tracey Lane described the rubbish left in town after the last race day as a ‘nightmare’ - and she even found a suspected drugs package.

Ms Lane said : “The last race day was a nightmare.

“The following day I went up Legsby Road and the cemetery to collect rubbish from race day.

“I collected loads. Bottles, glass etc.

“That was bad enough and totally disrespectful... finding items that had been thrown in the cemetery.

“On the grass verge nearer the racecourse I found a packet of white stuff. There was still a fair amount of powder in it.

“I reported it to the police who were round mine within half an hour to collect and dispose of it.”

Market Rasen Town Councillor and West Lindsey District Councillor Steve Bunney said he was disappointed some ‘selfish’ racegoers treat the town ‘shabbily’ and leave it in a ‘mess’.

Coun Bunney said: “Whilst I am sure that the majority of racegoers are appropriately behaved, it is disappointing that some of the visitors to our town treat it so shabbily and leave it in a mess.

“I feel sorry for all the town’s residents at having to put up with this, in particular those who are directly affected by the selfish behaviour of the few.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware that a small bag was found by a local person on the grass verge of the road before the racecourse on July 21.

“As standard procedure, the product in the bag was not tested and has been destroyed.

“We are unable to link this incident to the races.

“We have had no reports of any incidents in relation to the races and our licensing team carry out regular reviews of these events.”

“Let’s hope that the attendees at the forthcoming meeting are better behaved than the punters who visited on Ladies Day and leave the community in the state they found it.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those residents who regularly give up their time to pick up litter and keep our town tidy.”

Lincolnshire Police are urging anyone who witnesses any incidents to call the non-emergency number 101.

The rail strike has been organised by the RMT union in a bid to find a resolution to a dispute over members’ concerns about pay and contract issues.

East Midlands Trains’ amended timetable on Saturday will see Market Rasen served by a series of buses throughout the day.

For details about how to book places on the racecourse-organised coaches, visit thejockeyclub/marketrasen.