Rasen mum aims to complete fitness feat for charity

An inspirational new mum has taken on a remarkable fitness challenge to raise money for the charity that supported her family during a difficult time.

Mum-of-two Sophie Bole, 23, gave birth to her son just four months ago - but that has not stopped her from attempting to complete a ‘100,000 reps challenge’.

After putting her children to bed and doing her jobs, Sophie, from Market Rasen, heads out to the gym at 10pm every night to complete a gruelling 500 reps - anything from bicep curls to squats and leg presses.

Sophie does not get home until after midnight but she is determined to do this for 200 days in a row - even Christmas day - in a bid to raise £4,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The charity helped Sophie’s family, which is based at RAF Waddington, when she fractured her back 18 months ago.

Sophie, who also juggles work as a fashion model, said: “My spine is still unstable and I’ve just had a baby so it’s going to be a huge challenge for me.

“There will be blood sweat and tears, it’s a hefty challenge to take on.

“It’s tiring with a three-year-old and a four-month-old.

“When they’re [the children] in bed, I’ll go out at 10pm. Sometimes I don’t get back until 1am.

“Sometimes I think I probably shouldn’t have taken on the challenge but it’s nice because it’s something for charity.

“I’m lifting for other people who don’t have the strength right now.

“My family thinks I’m slightly insane, that I’ve lost the plot.

“The aching the day after is the worst bit - the pain when I’m putting my baby down in his cot.

“It’s challenging, I don’t get a rest day to let the muscles relax.”

But Sophie says she wants to give something back to the charity that helped her when she was in need.

She said: “After I broke my back they [the RAF Benevolent Fund] helped me and my family get on our feet.

“They provide welfare support to RAF families - the can offer funds and time away.

“They kit your house out if you have an injury.

“Anything I needed, they were on the phone.”

And Sophie is no stranger to fundraising - last year she raised £2,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund when ran three marathons over 90 days in memory of Red Arrows engineer Corporal Jonathan Bayliss who died in a crash.

Sophie has called on others to join in her challenge this time - she says she will make a donation to anyone who posts their pictures on Instagram with #repchallenge.

