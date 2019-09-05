Rasen Market Place closed for events

A reminder that Market Rasen Market Place will be closed to vehicles from 2pm on Friday, September 6, to 6pm on Sunday, September 8.

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “We have two great events taking place this weekend, so we need the market place to be clear of cars please for these to take place.

“We have listened to public opinion and by request are only closing the market from Friday afternoon, rather than all of Friday, as has been done in the past when there are markets and other weekend events.”

On Saturday, there will be a pop-up market, featuring more than 20 stalls.

As well as crafts, plants, charity and clothing stalls, there will three food stalls - Dutch pancakes, a burger van and a sweets/popcorn/Slushie van.

On Sunday, a classic car rally will be driving in to town.

The cars will park up in the market place.