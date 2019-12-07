Rasen Library’s magnificent Macmillan fundraiser

The organiser of a Macmillan fundraising event at Market Rasen Library on Saturday says she is “still in shock” after raising than £1,000 for the charity.

Jayne Gillard, who along with fellow fundraiser Karen Smith dressed as the Ugly Sisters for the event, was overwhelmed by the support received .

Karen Smith and Jayne Gillard - Macmillan fundrasiers EMN-190312-075404001

She said: “I appreciate all the donations from local businesses, the support from local people and the help of the library ladies.

“A special mention to Felicity Turner, who sang throughout the morning.

“A massive thank you to everyone who helped raise the £1,246.89.”