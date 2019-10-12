Rasen leisure centre works are ‘on track’

Building work on Market Rasen’s new multi-million pound dry leisure centre is ‘on track’, says West Lindsey District Council.

The council has confirmed work is ‘progressing well’ at the £6.3 million pound facility in Gainsborough Road.

WLDC’s planning committee gave the green light for the project in February and then works began at the site in May.

Since then significant ground works have taken place over the course of several months.

The ground work is now complete for the main building and the steel frame is in place, as is the main staircase.

This building, once complete, will house the multi-use fitness studio, a four-court sports hall, a 40-station gym, changing facilities and a meeting room/party hosting area.

The ground works are also underway for the all-weather 3G pitch and the new footpath along Kilnwell Road is almost complete.

West Lindsey District Council ward member for Market Rasen, Coun Steve Bunney said: “It’s wonderful to see good progress on the leisure centre, which is a much-needed addition to the town.

“I look forward to seeing people of all ages from the local community enjoy the new facility when it opens next year.”

Everyone Active contract manager Kerry O’Neill said: “It’s exciting to see the steel frame and some of the structures going up on site, so we can begin to see the new Market Rasen leisure centre taking shape.

“We’re looking forward to progress continuing and seeing the new centre come to life, and to opening the facility for the local community next summer.”

More than £6.3m is being invested by West Lindsey District Council and Everyone Active to build the brand-new leisure centre for the local community, which is due to be completed in Summer 2020.

A Market Rasen resident, who lives close to the leisure centre site, said: “It’s exciting to see the changes taking place.

“It all seems to be coming along quite quickly now.

“We have experienced some noise from the site, as you would expect from such a large construction really.

“I think it’ll all be worth it though when the work is complete and the leisure centre is open.”