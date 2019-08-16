Rasen Golf Club plans get green light

West Lindsey District Council has given the green light for a development at Market Rasen Golf Club that is set to ‘benefit the rural economy’.

Market Rasen and District Golf Club applied for planning permission to build a new red brick ‘halfway house’ on the 18-hole course.

The new facility will include toilets, a kitchen and storage area and external seating.

The golf club, in Legsby Road, was given the go ahead to remove conifer trees and an existing timber building in order to build the new structure.

The planning application stated: “The proposed development will enhance the facilities on the course by installing a new larger halfway house and provide a better facility for the members and visiting golfers.

“The proposal requires a new building and cannot make use of the existing halfway house.

“The nature of the development will not conflict with neighbouring uses, or have a harmful impact on highway safety.

“The position of the new halfway house between the 9th green and 10th tee is appropriate, and the proposed larger building is appropriate to the location and the existing business.

“The proposed halfway house will be constructed from red brick and pantiles to match the existing clubhouse to the south and will replace a timber cabin style halfway house.

“This is acceptable as it will provide longer lasting on course facility which is easier to maintain than the existing timber halfway house.

“The proposed halfway house will only be visible from the confines of the golf course therefore will not have a harmful visual impact on the site or the area of great landscape value.”

The golf club said the conifer trees it plans to remove provide ‘no amenity value to their setting’ and are not protected.

Approving the application, WLDC executive director of operations, Mark Sturgess said: “It is considered that the principle of the proposal is acceptable in an open countryside location, and will benefit the rural economy and enhance the facilities on the golf course.

“The development will install an appropriate building on an established business and it will not significantly harm the character and appearance of the site, the surrounding area or the area of great landscape value nor the living conditions of the nearest neighbouring occupiers.

“Furthermore the proposal will not have an adverse impact on a site of nature conservation interest, highway safety, drainage, trees or flooding.”

The development must begin within three years of planning permission being granted.