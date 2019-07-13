Rasen Discovery event in support of cancer charity

A Market Rasen business is encouraging people to get active and help support the Macmillan charity.

After last year’s successful event, Duckworths, in the town’s Willingham Road, is holding the ‘Wolds Discovery’ cycle sportive and walk this Sunday, July 14.

There are two options on the cycle ride - 10 miles and 35 miles (start time 9.30am).

There is also an optional mountain hill time trial up Nettleton Hill for those brave enough (start time 8.30am).

Refreshments will be provided at the finish, and also around the half way point of the 35 mile ride.

Mechanical support and stewards will also be available on the routes.

For those who prefer a more leisurely pace, there is a 2.5-mile led walk around Willingham Woods.

The first walk sets off at 10.30am, with a second walk starting at around 11.30am.

To enter, and for more information visit duckworth.co.uk or call 01673 842101.

Entries can also be made on the day.