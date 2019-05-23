Rasen area MP expresses concern for local workers as British Steel collapses

Following the announcement that British Steel at Scunthorpe had gone into compulsory liquidation, Sir Edward Leigh MP has expressed his ‘sadness and concern’ over the news.

Si Edward continued: “Around a third of the workforce live in my constituency with many more employed in the supply chain.

“The scale of the job losses will have a significant impact on our local economy.

“I will work with colleagues in local government across the Greater Lincolnshire area to support our community in whatever way.

“I am disappointed that apparently state aid rules prevent the Government giving further aid.

“I shall pursue this further with the Business Secretary to see what innovative ways the Government can find to keep Steel making in Scunthorpe.

“It is an essential industry for our nation. We cannot and must not give up. The human cost in our area could be unbearable.”