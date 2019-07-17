Rasen area garden centre to close due to ‘lack of trade’

The Willows garden centre in Glentham has announced it is closing due to ‘difficult trading conditions’ surrounding Brexit.

The family-run garden centre, which opened in March 2013, will close its doors for the final time on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

The onsite restaurant, which is operated separately by a third party, will remain open, as will the Bluebird Bridal unit.

The Willows’ owner David Nelstrop said: “It’s been difficult trading conditions for a while. It’s just one of those things.

“Some of the independent shops here have also found it difficult.

“They have closed and we’ve been unable to fill those units.

“At the moment, with Brexit, people don’t seem to be spending a lot.”

The closure will lead to the loss of one full-time job and three part-time positions.

Mr Nelstrop said: “I’d like to express my gratitude to our loyal staff and customers over the years.

“They’re all fantastic members of staff. I will be very sorry to see them go.

“It was a very difficult decision to make.

“I was very sad to make the decision.

“They’re [customers] shocked and saddened by the news.”

Mr Nelstrop said the garden centre and vacant units would now be advertised to let.

He added: “The restaurant is doing well, at the same time people do need to still support it.”

And Mr Nelstrop said he hoped to see many of his customers ‘one last time’ before the garden centre closes.

The Willows garden centre is a family-run business with independent shops and a restaurant.

The Willows champions Lincolnshire produce and the building was designed to reflect its links with the local farming community.

The garden centre was officially opened in March 2013 by popular children’s television character Peppa Pig and Lincs FM DJ Sam Kirk.