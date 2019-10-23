Rasen area artist honours young jockey

A Rasen-area artist has thrown her support behind a fundraising campaign launched earlier this year following the death of a young jockey, Tim Jones.

Tim took his own life in May, and shortly after, his father, Simon Jones, launched an appeal which so far has raised more than £10,000.

The painting of Tim Jones on the gallops in Middleham. EMN-191022-094620001

Simon continues to raise money for Racing Welfare - a charity supporting the workforce of British horseracing.

Di Marshall read about what happened to Tim while she was sat at the breakfast table and felt moved to help.

Di, who has been working as an artist for four years, said: “I spotted a story in the York Press back in May.

“There was a picture of Tim riding a horse on the gallops in Middleham.

“I saw the article which said that Simon had set up an appeal to raises funds for mental awareness in horseracing.

“I was really moved by the article and the picture of this young man on the gallops.

“I thought I could paint that picture and then the family could auction it off towards the appeal.

“So I contacted the editor at the newspaper and he forwarded my email on to Tim’s father, Simon.

“Simon got back to me and said the family would love me to paint the picture.

“I completed the piece and it has just been framed.”

Over the weekend, Di met with Simon and his wife to hand over the painting at Market Rasen Racecourse.

The painting will now be auctioned as part of a fundraising event at Aintree Racecourse on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Funds raised have already helped to deliver a mental health first aid course in the racehorse training centre of Middleham where Tim worked for Trainer Micky Hammond.

Simon said: “The response to our campaign, launched in memory of Tim, has been overwhelming.

“With the money raised, we now start the job of delivering the training that will help us realise our initial ambition of a trained mental health first aider in each yard.

“It is wonderful that our generous donors can now see how their money is being used, and how the welfare of our racing colleagues is being supported.”

Money raised from the Remembering Tim Jones fund will be used to help increase support available to those working within the industry.

The fund is being used specifically to train some of those working in the industry to become qualified Mental Health First Aiders to enable them to be able to support anyone in need.

Di added: “Mental illness is something that is not particularly well understood.

“I just thought there was a real opportunity to help. I’m so proud to be involved with this cause.”

To support the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/s-jones38