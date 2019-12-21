Rasen air cadets get wrapping for seafarers support

Market Rasen’s Holy Rood Church welcomed members of 2292 Squadron (Market Rasen) Air Cadets recently, who made light work of gift wrapping 56 shoeboxes for one of the Church’s charities - Apostleship of the Sea/Stella Maris.

Parish Priest, Fr Robert Thacker, who is also Squadron Padre, is pictured thanking the cadets and presenting them with a cheque for 2292 Squadron funds.

The Apostleship of the Sea is the largest ship visiting network in the world and the official welfare agency of the Catholic Church. Holy Rood supports Seafarers by providing clothing throughout the year and filling shoeboxes with toiletries and goodies at Christmas time.