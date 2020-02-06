Rasecourse ticket offer for Market Rasen Mail readers

Market Rasen Racecourse is putting on its Sunday best this month, and honouring those who make a difference in the local community.

The Love Market Rasen Raceday is sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council, in association with West Lindsey District Council and, building on the success of

There has been a huge response from the public in nominating locals for a host of awards, including such categories as Pillar of the Community, Pet of the Year, Inspiring Young Person and, from the business sector, Employee of the Year and New Business of the Year.

The shortlist of nominations has been completed, and a full list will appear in next week’s Market Rasen Mail.

The winners will be announced during racing on Sunday, February 16, with many winning prizes, including hospitality and tickets to forthcoming racedays to be awarded.

Nadia Powell, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse said: “We have been thrilled by the nominations, and the task faced by the judges in cutting them to a final four in each category has been anything but easy.

“Those of us who live and work in Market Rasen really do love the town- and this is a wonderful chance to celebrate it, and its people.

“So many people in Market Rasen will know, or work with a finalist, and it would be terrific to see many come to lend their support.”

Nadia added “Our Sunday fixtures are always well supported, and advance tickets are available for £10 with accompanied under-18s, as usual, admitted free.

“There is also a special Best of British package available, including admission and lunch, and further details are available from the Racecourse Office.

“The feature race is the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Handicap Hurdle, with a prize fund in excess of £20,000, and we hope many of the top jockeys will be in attendance.”

Your Market Rasen Mail has teamed up with Market Rasen Racecourse to offer readers a discounted ticket to go along and support those shortlisted, and enjoy a great day of racing.

With the special ticket code, the cost is £8 (compared to £10 in advance or £15 on the day).

Tickets must be booked in advance.

Visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen or call the ticket hotline on 03445 793 009 and quote MRM20.

Gates open on the day at 12.10am, with the first race at 2.10pm and the last race at 4.50pm.