Raising blood cancer awareness with LLRC

A founding member of the Lincolnshire Land Rover Club is returning home to raise awareness of an incurable blood cancer myeloma.

Now living in America, Les Parker is member number 1 of LLRC and has chosen to return to Lincoln to launch his Linking Lincolns adventure.

Les said: “What I thought were symptoms of a common bout of the ‘flu’, turned out to be a tad more severe.

“Within 72 hours of a trip to walk-in care, I heard new to me words: ‘you have Multiple Myeloma’. Until then, I was unaware of the disease or the implications and impact it would have on my life and those around me.

“I had been complaining to my GP for several years of severe lower back pain, many colds and itchy skin - all signs of Multiple Myeloma, leading to acute kidney failure.

“Having initial chemo treatments and a stem cell transplant behind me, I feel as if I have been given a second chance to spread the word and make people aware of early detection, correct diagnosis and effective treatment of this currently incurable blood cancer.”

Les planned to visit all the US states with a link to Lincoln, however, due to the distances involved, and being realistic about his health, he was advised to tone down the journey, so will concentrate on North Eastern USA.

But Les couldn’t resist returning to Lincolnshire to start everything off with the support of around 20 of his fellow LLRC members.

They will meet at 9.30am on Saturday, February 8, at the Bomber Command Centre and tour Lincoln.

Voluntary donations are being taken for St Barnabas Hospice and can be made via www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk