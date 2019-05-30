Racegoers going ‘one step beyond’ for Rasen show

The first of this year’s Jockey Club Live music events at Market Rasen Racecourse is looking like it will be a full ‘House of Fun’.

The Legsby Road venue will be welcoming Madness to the stage after a day of racing next Friday, June 7.

Ticket sales are being described as ‘good’, with ‘triple figures’ being sold every week.

However, there is, of course, still plenty of room for more punters.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Thousands of people have already booked their tickets to see Suggs and the boys at the racecourse after racing on Friday, June 7.

“Everyone loves Madness and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors on the big day.

“Jockey Club Live music and racing events attract big crowds, including to Market Rasen Racecourse in recent years, and with Madness appealing to all age groups, especially families, their fans are coming from far and wide to enjoy a day at the races and the concert afterwards.”

Combining the genres of ska, reggae, Motown, rock ‘n’ roll, and classic pop, Madness has become one of the music industry’s best loved British bands.

Fronted by the charismatic Suggs, Madness’s ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life, that find poetry in everyday reality, has lead them to have many hits including ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘Driving In My Car’, ‘Our House’ and the 1982 #1 ‘House of Fun’.

They are songs that have left their mark on British pop culture; their spirit endures in the music of Blur, the Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

Tickets are on sale via www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

Prices start at £35 for adults and £20 for under 18’s.

The second JockeyLive event at Market Rasen this summer is on August 17, when Grammy and Brit Award nominated musician Craig David will be performing.