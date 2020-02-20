Questions over delivery times and roads chaos

Drivers are having to make ‘rat runs’ down back streets because of deliveries to businesses causing traffic chaos at morning rush hour.

Now the question of introducing delivery time limits has come before this month’s meeting of Market Rasen Town Council.

It followed a report of ‘chaos in the town’ which Coun Ken Bridger said began with a morning delivery at the White Swan pub recently.

Coun Bridger said: “It just happened at the wrong time.

“I think something needs to be said about when they can actually deliver the stuff when it is the busiest time of day.

“The traffic was going right back up to De Aston.”

Fellow councillor, Nicky Brooksbank, who runs the Nice & Naughty cafe bistro also witnessed the scene and said: “It was about 9am and there were three or four deliveries at the same time and it was chaos.”

Coun Bridger added drivers “trying to do rat runs” around the back streets, especially Chapel Street, meant that was “clogged up” too.

Coun June Clark said the time day deliveries are made can make a big difference.

She said: “When I have driven down the main street about half seven, the pizza house lorry turns up then.

“Yes it still clogs the street up a bit, but there is no where near as many cars about.”

Coun Bridger added: “I think something needs to be said about the time they can deliver in the main street.

“I know they have to deliver, but certainly not at the times of the school run.”

