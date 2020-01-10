Quacking start to New Year is fun for all at Middle Rasen

The river turned yellow at Middle Rasen on New Year’s Day as the annual duck race got under way.

More than 1,000 ducks made their way from Parry’s Bridge to the Church Street Bridge helping to raise £1126.10 for local good causes.

Money from last year’s race was used in part to provide the village with two defibrillator machines and race organisers will welcome suggestions for this year’s allocation.

The first duck home on the day was number 287, securing its owner Phil Gibbons £100.

In second place was 227, Paul Thompson (£50), third 50, John Walshaw (£25), 4 Jason Moore (£25).

There was even a prize of £20 for the last duck home, which was 53, Jan Moore.

