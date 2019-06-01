Pyjamarama storytime at Market Rasen library

Next Tuesday, June 4, Market Rasen Library will have a very special guest at their weekly storytime event.

To celebrate Pyjamarama, Bookstart Bear will be going along in his new pyjamas and joining in as they read ‘Car, Car, Truck, Jeep’ by Katrina Charman, this year’s chosen book for the new reading campaign from BookTrust.

Children are encouraged to visit the library in their pyjamas too, as they enjoy the story and then make a starry sky headband.

They will also receive their own copy of ‘Car, Car, Truck, Jeep’ to take away and read for their bedtime story.

This special event also launches the new time for Story Time sessions, now starting at 2.15pm and finishing at 2.45pm every Tuesday.

Georgina Carr, Library Manager, said: ‘We are so excited to welcome Bookstart Bear to this annual celebration of reading with young children.

“This year’s story is a modern interpretation of Baa, Baa, Black Sheep, retold with vehicles.”