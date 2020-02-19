Proposal to help keep services in Market Rasen

Market Rasen councillors have vowed to help Lloyds Bank continue to provide a service to the town when the bank closes its doors this summer

As previously reported, the town’s mayor, John Matthews met with a representative from Lloyds, and at this month’s council meeting Coun Matthews formally proposed offering the bank’s ‘mobile’ service a free spot on the market place .

Coun Matthews said: “If you think back three years when the HSBC closed, they (Lloyds) promised nothing would happen for the next three years.

“They were true to their letter.

“I think there are two reasons; one is their lease expires in June, and the second one is due to internet banking and other reasons, so their business is down.

“I think we have a responsibility to the community to keep as many services in town as possible.

“I propose we offer the mobile banking service, when it comes, a free of charge space on the market place, opposite their old residence would make sense, for whatever day or days they plan to bring the mobile service into town.”

However, Coun Matthews also proposed the offer be extended to the NatWest service.

He said that facing ‘punitive’ charges for using the Festival Hall car park, the service had relocated to the town’s Tesco store.

Coun Matthews continued: “Members of the public have said this is too far.

“I suggest we approach NatWest and do the same for them (offer a free space).”

Meetings will now be arranged with the banks.