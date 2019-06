Wragby Swimming Club held their presentation evening in the town hall.

The achievements of a number of young swimmers was recognised at the event.

Some of the main trophy winners with organisers, from left, swimming teacher Sarah Turner, instructor Jordon McCarty, Jazlyn McCarty, Davina Ness, Jack Newbury, club chairman Peter Brown and William Holland.

Amongst them was Jazlyn McCarty, who was named swimmer of the year.

The 12-year-old swam 428 lengths of Wragby Swimming Pool, which is a total of four miles.

She was taught to swim by her brother Jordan, who is a swimming instructor at the community pool.