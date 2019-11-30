Pollution levels in Rasen high street on the agenda

Climate change and the environment was one of the many issues discussed at this month’s Market Rasen Town Council meeting.

Councillors applauded West Lindsey District Council for agreeing to create a strategy on sustainability and climate change.

Under the plans, West Lindsey District Council will bring itself in line with the government’s net-zero plan by 2050.

Councillors also discussed pollution levels in Market Rasen.

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “One of the questions which we need to follow through is about the pollution index.

“Interestingly, the two fixed places where pollution is measured in Market Rasen seem to somehow miss the high street. One is up on The Ridings and the other is in a residential area.

“The statistics there are not really relevant to what is happening on the high street.

“I understand there is a monitor which has been installed underneath the railway bridge.

“We are currently waiting for those first set of results to come through.

“So far, the data is on the outskirts which is not as severe as it would be in the centre. The next time the published data comes forward, there should hopefully be some more information on the high street to see where sulphur dioxide and nitrus oxide are.

“Certainly, when we look at moving forward with more to do with planning in the town, the pollution potential of the high street has to be measured in a big way.”

Coun Bunney added that on race days, the amount of stationary traffic in the town must ‘surely contribute to pollution levels’.